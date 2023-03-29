Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $617.24 Million Investment in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,235,000.
Separately, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000.
VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:SMB opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80.
About VanEck Short Muni ETF
The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.