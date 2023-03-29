Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $672.51 Million Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,510,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Centene
In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Centene Stock Performance
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.39.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
