Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,609,000.

Separately, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSLS opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.