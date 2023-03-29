Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 14,247 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $757,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,613,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,451,000 after buying an additional 282,591 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,649,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,720,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,417,000 after buying an additional 601,916 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,345,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,824,000 after buying an additional 243,753 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

PHYS stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

