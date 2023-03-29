Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 16,934 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 326.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $673,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

