Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $690,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Sysco by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 342,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SYY opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.