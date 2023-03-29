Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,113 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $738,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after acquiring an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 520,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after buying an additional 304,110 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,999,000 after buying an additional 258,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,868,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

