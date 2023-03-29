Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $734,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Shares of YUM opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

