Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,438 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $748,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,225,000 after buying an additional 1,754,455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after buying an additional 37,786 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 194,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,674,000.

Shares of IFRA opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

