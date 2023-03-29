Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average of $87.16. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.48 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

