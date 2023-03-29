Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $633,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.1 %

AON stock opened at $309.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.16. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

