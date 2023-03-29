Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $686,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

