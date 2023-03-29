Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 256.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $636,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.