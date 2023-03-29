Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $739,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NBXG opened at 9.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 9.70. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.70 and a twelve month high of 14.39.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

