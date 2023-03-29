Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $626,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

NYSE BCX opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.