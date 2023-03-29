Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 22,134 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,134 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $695,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

