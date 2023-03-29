Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,327 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $660,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,995,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter worth about $316,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

WOOD opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $94.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

