Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 64 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $702,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $7,775,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 211.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,836,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $718,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,405.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,447.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,398.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $602,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,372 shares of company stock valued at $93,403,027 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.