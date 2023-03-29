Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 55,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $794,506,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after acquiring an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,952,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,028,000 after acquiring an additional 718,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,633,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Compass Point cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

