Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $681,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IDU opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.52. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.41.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.