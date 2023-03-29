Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 180 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

