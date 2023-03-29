Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 246 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 124.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $282.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.16 and its 200 day moving average is $294.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.