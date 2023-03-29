Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 36 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548,070 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,019,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,732,000 after purchasing an additional 189,362 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,405,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $432.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

