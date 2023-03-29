Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 61 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in CME Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in CME Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $187.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $247.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

