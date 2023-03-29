Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Shares in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,187,000 after buying an additional 118,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 905,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after buying an additional 121,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $45.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

