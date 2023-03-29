Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 3,721 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $39.76.

