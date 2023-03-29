Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,478,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.50. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

