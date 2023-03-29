Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,897,000 after buying an additional 229,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,162,000 after purchasing an additional 102,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BHP Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.17) to GBX 2,550 ($31.33) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,300 ($28.26) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

