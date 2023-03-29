Private Trust Co. NA Buys 2,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSMN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

