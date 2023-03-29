Private Trust Co. NA Buys 255 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $207.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

