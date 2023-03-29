Private Trust Co. NA Buys 2,624 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DWX stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $513.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.