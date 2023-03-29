Private Trust Co. NA Buys 489 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,713,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 49,834 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,800,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,279,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.98. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $112.52.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

