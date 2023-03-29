Private Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 2,493 Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $62.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $183.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.15.
About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
