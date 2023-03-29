Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.