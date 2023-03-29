Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of MDYG opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.66. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
