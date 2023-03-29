Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 253,746 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,303,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 410,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 311,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 310,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after buying an additional 46,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $58.31.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.