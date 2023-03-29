Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.