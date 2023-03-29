Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 273,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,336,000 after buying an additional 167,417 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,502,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $82.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

