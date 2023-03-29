Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

