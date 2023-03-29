Private Trust Co. NA Has $108,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Sanofi by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.