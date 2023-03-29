Private Trust Co. NA Has $115,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

GCOR stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.