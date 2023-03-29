Private Trust Co. NA Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.