Private Trust Co. NA Has $126,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after buying an additional 5,523,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2,300.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 805,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,876,000 after purchasing an additional 578,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

SWK stock opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

