Private Trust Co. NA Has $130,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000. Wealthsimple Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $37.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

