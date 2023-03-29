Private Trust Co. NA Has $131,000 Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SJW Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SJW Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SJW Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in SJW Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJW Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

NYSE:SJW opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.22. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $83.88.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Further Reading

