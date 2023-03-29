Private Trust Co. NA Has $133,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.42.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

