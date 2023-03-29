Private Trust Co. NA Has $147,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.1 %

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

PEG stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

