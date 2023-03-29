Private Trust Co. NA Has $154,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $83.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.64. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.