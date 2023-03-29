Private Trust Co. NA Has $162,000 Stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSS opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US Small Company index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US stocks selected by fundamental and quality metrics and weighted by firm size. IUSS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

