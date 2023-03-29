Private Trust Co. NA Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

